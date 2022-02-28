SLCoHD shares guidelines after CDC designates county’s COVID-19 transmission level ‘medium’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily)— Following the CDC announcement Friday that Salt Lake County is now at a “medium” level for COVID-19 transmission, Dr. Angela Dunn has updated her recommendations to help prevent virus transmission.

Dunn, who serves as Salt Lake County Health Department executive director, says current guidelines include:

Being up to date on recommended COVID vaccinations, including boosters when eligible

Isolating at home and getting tested for COVID if you have symptoms

Wearing a high-filtration mask when indoors in public—if certain personal circumstances apply

Seeking early treatment if you test positive and are at high risk for serious illness

Maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle, including good nutrition and regular physical activity

“Ensuring you and your loved ones are up to date on your COVID vaccination is still the single best way to prevent serious disease and death,” Dunn said in a released statement.

“And while high-filtration masks are no longer essential community wide, they remain an important layer of protection for many people in our community.”

Dunn says that under the CDC’s medium transmission level, people should decide whether to wear a mask based on their underlying risk of serious COVID illness as well as the underlying risk of the people close to them.

“”If you or someone who is regularly in your life — a family member, coworker or close friend — is at high risk for serious illness, you should still consider wearing a mask when indoors in public.”

In addition, people with symptoms or a positive COVID test should isolate at home for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days regardless of the community transmission level, she said.

“Please be aware and respectful of what the people around you are doing, and also consider the people in your life who may be at higher risk than you,” Dunn said.

“If you enter a business and they require or recommend masks, please respect this and wear a mask. They may have a colleague at high risk who needs that additional protection. If a family member or friend you see regularly has an underlying health condition, wear a mask in crowded, indoor settings for their sake — or evaluate if you need to be in that setting at all.”

COVID testing and treatment are both also important to help control community spread of illness, and Salt Lake County health officials urge people with symptoms to seek testing but otherwise stay home.

“Testing at the first sign of symptoms is additionally important so those who qualify for available treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies or antiviral medication, can begin that treatment within the necessary timeframe.”