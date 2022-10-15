SLCPD: 1 suspect at large, 1 in custody after early morning burglary, domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for one of two suspects after an early morning report of a gunshot fired, and the discovery of a burglary and domestic violence scene.

The investigation started at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Dexter Street, in the Fairpark neighborhood.

SLCPD officers responded, set up a perimeter and started checking the area.

“During the investigation, officers learned two men showed up at an apartment and tried kicking in the door,” says a statement released by the SLCPD. “One of the people inside fought back. It appears this to be an ongoing domestic violence related argument between the involved parties.

“During the fight, one of the suspects shot through an apartment window. The shooting did not hurt anyone.”

Officers followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment unit within the same complex,” it says. “The injuries happened during the initial fight and not a result of the shooting.

“While watching the apartment and waiting for additional resources, officers saw one of the two suspects exit the apartment but go back inside.”

Officers gave multiple commands for anyone inside to safely exit the apartment. At approximately 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man came out and surrendered.

“Officers took him into custody and had paramedics check him out for facial injuries he got during the initial fight.”

The victims in the incident were found in the apartment, and are safe, an SLCPD spokesman told Gephardt Daily.

Officers learned the 31-year-old and the victim are related to each other.

Initially, officers thought there was at least one other suspect inside the apartment. At approximately 4:50 a.m., the incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators.

At 7:19 a.m., the SLCPD SWAT Team finished searching the apartment unit without incident but did not find the second suspect.

Detectives responded to the scene to help with the investigation, determine appropriate charges and to confirm the identity of the second person who likely left the area before police arrived.