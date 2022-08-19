SLCPD: 2 patrol cars damaged after struck from behind by minor suspected of DUI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 17-year-old girl suspected of driving under the influence hit a marked Salt Lake City police car early Friday, and the impact forced the first car into a second patrol car.

Salt Lake City police issued a statement on the incident, which happened at about 1:03 a.m. while officers were on the scene of an unrelated call, near 751 S. 300 East.

“Officers had parked their marked patrol cars with their emergency lights on,” the SLCPD statement says. “While the officers were outside their cars, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 17-year-old female, smashed into the rear of one SLCPD car, which pushed it into the second parked SLCPD car.”

Paramedics treated the girl for minor injuries at the scene, the statement says, adding no one else was injured.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash and ultimately arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

“This crash serves as a reminder to not drink and drive, and to always be aware of emergency vehicles. Utah law requires drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are present with their emergency lights activated.”