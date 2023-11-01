SLCPD: 3 jailed after armed robbery outside residence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men and a woman are in custody after an alleged armed robbery in Salt Lake City.

Ryon Huntington and Adam Joshua Pendleton, 40, and Shani Eli Larkin, 49, each are being held for investigation of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. They were taken into custody Tuesday, minutes before midnight.

Affidavits filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department say the three were waiting outside the victim’s residence in a vehicle.

“When they saw the victim they jumped out of a vehicle and pointed guns at him,” say nearly identical charging documents for the three.

“They then attempted to take his bag. A third party witness observed the incident and described the vehicle and suspects to law enforcement. An attempt to locate was broadcast on the radio and law enforcement stopped three individuals matching the suspect descriptions in a vehicle that also matched the suspect vehicle.”

During the stop, two airsoft pistols were located in the vehicle, the statements say.

Larkin’s affidavit notes she was on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge, at the time of the incident.

All three people were booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where they were ordered to be held without bail.