SLCPD: 3 men injured, 1 critically, when car hits power pole on east South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a critical injury crash that occurred early Sunday on South Temple.

The investigation started at 3:03 a.m. after calls came to dispatch about a crash near 1007 E. South Temple.

An off-duty SLCPD officer in the area heard the crash, responded, and found three men, all in their 20s, injured in the car, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says.

Additional SLCPD patrol officers, Salt Lake City Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded. They found the front passenger had critical injuries. The driver and rear passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the driver lost control of the car as it traveled east on South Temple, and the car crashed into a pole at a high rate of speed.

Officers believe speed factored into the crash. Impairment is also being investigated, the SLCPD statement says.

During the investigation, officers closed South Temple in both directions from 900 East to 1100 East.