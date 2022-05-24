SLCPD: 6 stolen vehicles recovered last week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released a statement saying its auto theft unit recently recovered six stolen vehicles.

“Auto theft in Salt Lake City isn’t like it is in movies,” said Sgt. Richelle Bradley, who oversees the SLCPD Auto Theft Unit, in the prepared statement.

“Having a vehicle stolen can have a devastating impact on the victim and can have lasting collateral financial consequences. Unfortunately, the phrase ‘drive it like it’s stolen’ is all too real. We often see stolen cars with significant damage to the point they are no longer drivable.”

On May 18 and May 19, 2022, the SLCPD Auto Theft Unit worked in collaboration with the SLCPD Liberty and Pioneer Bike Squads, the SLCPD Motors Squad, and the SLCPD Special Investigations Unit to saturate the city with officers and detectives to locate wanted car thieves, recover stolen vehicles, and to further in-progress investigations, the statement says.

Officers recovered six stolen vehicles during the two day operation and issued 21 citations, including one DUI citation against a juvenile.

This is the second stolen car operation conducted in Salt Lake City in 2022.

In April 2022, Salt Lake City experienced a 27.8% decrease in stolen vehicles compared to the April monthly average over the past seven years. This equates to approximately 41 fewer victims than average.

“It’s not uncommon to have a car thief turn around and use the stolen vehicle to commit other crimes. We’ve seen stolen cars used in drive-by shootings, homicides, and robberies,” Bradley said.

“Knowing this, targeting specific car thieves and areas that are known to have stolen cars frequently can help us locate and arrest violent criminals before they can commit more crimes and victimize more people.”

One of the stolen vehicles recovered during the most recent operation had to be flagged for drug contamination after detectives recovered heavily used drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Often, insurance companies may deem a vehicle unsafe if drug residue is located.

Suspect arrested

During the two-day operation, officers and detectives were on heightened alert looking for 33-year-old Caleb Sherman and a stolen Nissan Rogue. Detectives wanted to speak with Sherman as part of an ongoing sexual assault and carjacking investigation, the statement says.

On May 20, an SLCPD bike officer and an Auto Theft detective working overtime shifts on North Temple Street spotted Sherman.

“Sherman bolted from officers but quickly found himself out paced,” the statement says. “After being arrested safely, officers searched Sherman and located illegal drugs. Officers booked Sherman into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. No additional details on this case are being released.”

Gephardt Daily has learned that initial charges filed against Sherman on May 20 were:

Robbery, a first-degree felony

Theft, a first-degree felony

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, as a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Reduce odds of theft

Ways to help reduce chances of vehicle theft include keeping your vehicle locked, with windows up and keys removed; don’t leave your vehicle idling and unattended; and park in a well-lighted area with surveillance cameras, or security and parking attendants.

If your vehicle has a security or anti-theft system use it, the SLCPD statement says. If not, have one installed or use a steering wheel lock. Vehicle locating technology also can be installed, which would help in the recovery of your vehicle after a theft.