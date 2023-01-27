SLCPD alert: Missing Ogden girl may be in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police Thursday night issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen.

“We need help finding Jessica Palmer, 14,” the department said on a social media post issued at 10 p.m.

“She is missing from Ogden and may be in the Ballpark neighborhood using UTA to get around.

“Jessica has reddish-brown curly hair, brown eyes, 4-foot-8, 80 pounds.

“Please call 911 if located.”

