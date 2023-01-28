SLCPD and U.S. Army joining ranks, sign recruitment memorandum

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department and the U.S. Army have joined “forces” to add veterans and their expertise to the police force.

At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Mike Brown joined Lt. Colonel John Lamkin, commander of the U.S. Army’s Salt Lake Recruiting Battalion, to sign a memorandum of agreement as the SLCPD joined the Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program

The PaYS program connects Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard members with job opportunities in the civilian workforce, according to a departmental press release.

“The skills veterans develop during their service, such as agility, mental fortitude, and leadership are the qualities we seek in future police officers,” Brown said. “The Salt Lake City Police Department is honored to provide opportunities for veterans to continue their service in our community.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared thoughts in the news release.

“As recruitment continues to be one of the largest challenges police departments face nationwide, partnering with the Army is another way we are expanding our recruitment and hiring efforts to better serve our residents and visitors,” she said.

“Salt Lake City is proud of the veterans who serve our nation and call Salt Lake City home. Today’s commitment between the Army and the City demonstrates a commitment to our service members and our residents. Veterans play a vital role in keeping our country safe and their skills are deeply needed and valued at the Salt Lake City Police Department.”

Jobs at SLCPD will be posted to the PaYS website, allowing soldiers to see both police officer positions, as well as professional staff positions.

For more information on the PaYS program visit www.armypays./com

To find information about a career with the SLCPD visit www.slcpd.com/ joinourteam