SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD press release.

Detectives believe the burglary at a law office on 50 E. South Temple Street came at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, and the burglary in office space of the attorney general’s office at the Heber M. Wells Building, 160 East 300 South, happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, the release said.

The first investigation started at 10:31 a.m. on Saturday, when SLC911 received a call about a man who broke into the law on South Temple.

With the assistance of a property manager and a security guard, officers located the suspect, later identified as Jack, and safely took him into custody, police said. At the time of arrest, officers recovered property taken from the business and illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked Jack into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, and single counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia plus failure to disclose identity. He has since been released from custody on pretrial supervision.

The second investigation started at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday when SLCPD received information about an after-the-fact burglary inside the office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Working with the SLCPD Crime Analysis Unit, detectives reviewed forensic evidence and learned Jack unlawfully entered and remained in the Heber M. Wells Building.

Officers also recovered property stolen from the Attorney General’s Office when they arrested Jack on Saturday.

Jack has been screened for charges of one count of burglary and two counts of felony theft in the second break-in.