SLCPD appoints 2 new deputy chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the appointment of two new deputy chiefs.

Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck started his appointment on Jan. 29. Deputy Chief Andrew Wright started his appointment on Monday.

“Both Vic and Andrew have exceptional records demonstrating outstanding leadership, character and success in police administration,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a prepared statement.

“Together, they have decades of experience in developing innovative law enforcement initiatives and strategies, managing the dynamics of our policing profession, and forging and strengthening relationships with community members.”

Wright

Wright, who came to Salt Lake City as a captain with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, started his career in law enforcement in 2004 with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. He served Wasatch County for almost three years as a corrections deputy and patrol deputy. In 2006, Wright joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

During his tenure with Summit County, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol corporal, courts division sergeant, patrol sergeant, traffic and K9 supervisor, SWAT assistant team leader, administrative sergeant, administrative lieutenant, public information officer, and captain.

Wright currently oversees the SLCPD’s Field Operations Division I, which includes the SLCPD’s Airport Division and the Pioneer Patrol Division.

Wright said he was excited to join the team at SLCPD.

“Throughout my law enforcement career, I have worked hard to be a leader of change, to adapt policing to a diverse community and an evolving society, and to show a compassionate and community-centric approach to how we serve.”

Siebeneck

Prior to being appointed, Siebeneck served as the captain over the SLCPD’s Investigations Division.

Siebeneck started his law enforcement career in 1997 when he joined the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer and later a deputy. Deputy Chief Siebeneck joined the SLCPD in 2001 and has held numerous leadership responsibilities as a police officer, detective, the sergeant supervising several different squads, the assistant division commander for Pioneer Patrol, lieutenant, executive officer for the chief’s office, and captain.

“I am excited to continue to serve the community and the women and men of our department and am eager to begin enhancing our investigative processes and crime-reduction strategies while ensuring they are consistent with the needs of the community, the department, and national best practices,” Siebeneck said.

He currently oversees the department’s Investigations Bureau.