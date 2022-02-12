SLCPD arrests suspect accused of cutting woman’s throat in random attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of slashing a woman’s neck Sunday after she allowed him into her residence in Salt Lake City.

The suspect is Eric Ison Jones, 30.

He “is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack,” the SLCPD statement says.

The investigation began just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, when officers responded to 850 S. West Temple after a report of a woman bleeding heavily from the neck.

Paramedics transported the victim critically injured woman to a hospital for emergency surgery. Her condition later was upgraded to critical but stable.

The investigation led to Jones’ arrest after he was located at about 1 p.m. Friday near 130 South and 500 East. He was booked on one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, according to jail records.

“During the investigation, the victim told SLCPD she let the suspect inside her residence so he could shower,” the police statement says. “The woman described the suspect as being homeless.”

Jail records indicate Jones’ bail has been set at $10,000.