SLCPD arrests 2 alleged sex offenders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested two people overnight who were wanted in separate sex crimes investigations.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) worked together to arrest suspects in unrelated cases.

Officers assigned to VCAT located and safely arrested 41-year-old Keondra Rees at a residence near 2200 South and 300 East. Officers booked Rees into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. Jail records show she was charged on suspicion of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child with injury/weapon/death, a third-degree felony

Interruption of a communication device, a class B misdemeanor

Later on Tuesday, officers assigned to VCAT located and safely arrested 36-year-old James Rouse at a business near 2000 S. Redwood Road.

At the time of his arrest, Rouse was on federal probation. SLCPD officers booked Rouse into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of:

Two counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Enticement of a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Individuals wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the SLCPD’s Victim Advocate hotline at 801-580-7969.

To report a sexual assault or speak with a Special Victims Unit detective, call 9-1-1.