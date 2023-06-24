SLCPD arrests 2nd suspected gunman in June 9 gang-related shooting that injured teen, left 50 shell casings behind

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested two men believed connected to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

The suspect arrested Saturday is Armando Ramirez, 31.

The gun battle took place at 10:37 p.m. on June 9 in a parking lot at 3300 S Highland Dr.

“Armando Ramirez was observed on camera firing a handgun three times toward a group of individuals after a confrontation,” his charging documents say.

“One of the individuals whom Armando was firing towards was struck in his ankle by a bullet, necessitating emergency surgery. The victim’s doctor informed law enforcement that he would face semi-permanent to permanent loss of mobility in addition to pain in the ankle due to the gunshot wound.”

The victim is 16, a news release from the SLCPD says.

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a late night plaza parking lot shooting near 3292 S Richmond St Friday June 10 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyPatrick Benedict

“Armando was part of a group of 11 individuals, four of whom were all seen on video firing guns towards the other group,” Ramirez’s affidavit says. “Law enforcement has identified multiple members of both groups and has found them heavily consist(ing) of members of rival gangs, with Armando himself being a documented member of one of the gangs.

“There were approximately 50 shell casings recovered on scene from six separate guns.”

Ramirez had a fugitive warrant for his arrest, and was out on bail at the time of his arrest. He is banned from owning a dangerous weapon due to previous felony convictions.

He was also armed at the time of his arrest, with the gun pictured below.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

Arrested earlier

Axel Jose Pineda Mondragon, 22, was arrested on June 18 in the same case. Charging documents alleged that Mondragon was among the top people in his gang’s hierarchy.

Mondragon was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm as a first-degree felony

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm as a second-degree felony

Both Mondragon and Ramirez were ordered held without bail.

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a late night plaza parking lot shooting near 3292 S Richmond St Friday June 10 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyPatrick Benedict

“Detectives continue to investigate the shooting on Richmond Street and believe there are people in our community with additional details about the case, including the identities of other suspects,” says the SLCPD news release issued Saturday. “Additional arrests and charges could result as the investigation continues.

“Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.”