SLCPD arrests 3 accused of stealing $10K in items from clothing stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested three people accused stealing at least $10,000 in merchandise from several clothing stores.

Police began investigating a reported theft in progress about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ross Dress for Less, 1198 E. Brickyard Road.

“Working with the store’s loss prevention team, officers received updates about the suspects and a description of the car they arrived in. Officers safely detained three people as part of their investigation and found their van in the store’s parking lot,” SLCPD said in a news release Thursday.

Police say the suspects are connected to at least 10 other thefts at Ross locations throughout the region.

Video from the Salt Lake City store shows all three suspects concealing clothing while inside the store, police said.

They’re also accused of using a tool to remove theft-protection devices from some of the stolen items.

A search of the van the suspects arrived in found stolen merchandise with the retailer’s price tags still attached, police said.

Officers recovered 114 pairs of shoes, 153 handbags, 82 wallets, 400 items of clothing and 18 miscellaneous items, including wallets and other clothing accessories, according to police.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the retail thefts: Mijail Jardines Castanon, 36; Maria Jardinas, 46; and Andrea Casas, 38.

Castanon is accused of felony theft, possession of a theft detection shielding device and providing a false name to police.

Jardinas and Casas both face potential charges of felony theft and possession of a theft detection shielding device.