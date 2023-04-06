SLCPD arrests juvenile after gunshots fired, SUVs damaged downtown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting a gun downtown over the weekend.

Officers responded just after a 911 call at 1:59 a.m. Saturday. They responded to the shots-fired call and arrived in the area of 60 W. Market St.

They found two SUVs damaged by gunfire, but no one was injured, says an SLCPD news release issued Thursday.

“Responding officers secured the area, located witnesses, and checked for any evidence,” the release says. “Detectives assigned to the SLCPD Gang Unit led the investigation. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 5, 2023, detectives developed information about the suspect, leading them to the area of 1800 W. Dale Ridge Avenue.”

That’s just west of the Rose Park neighborhood.

Gang detectives took the teen suspect into custody, and booked him into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center. Because of his juvenile status, his name will not be released.