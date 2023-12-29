SLCPD arrests man, 24, accused of shooting employee during robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting an employee at a Salt Lake City convenience store and stealing a pair of gloves.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. Tuesday to 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South, where a shooting had been reported, Salt Lake City police said.

Officers arrived and found they employee with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

While investigating the shooting, detectives recognized Jose Barajas-Macias as a suspect in other crimes in the Salt Lake Valley, police said.

Police say Barajas-Macias entered the store with others and shot the clerk before leaving.

“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives later confirmed Barajas-Macias stole a pair of gloves,” an SLCPD news release says.

Barajas-Macias was arrested Friday in Weber County, with assistance from Salt Lake City and Davis County SWAT teams, police said.

Detectives booked Barajas-Macias into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.