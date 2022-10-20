SLCPD arrests man for alleged rooftop burglary of copper wiring in Ballpark neighbhorhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man believed to have been stealing copper wires from a building in the Ballpark Neighborhood.

An off-duty Unified Police officer drove past the site, near 1500 S. Main, and saw a ladder leaned against the building. The officer notified SLCPD shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The officer had previously heard about the business being targeted by criminals,” an SLCPD statement says. “The off-duty officer alerted police dispatch and then saw the suspect, Theodore Maciel, on the roof.”

SLCPD officers responded. With the assistance of a Salt Lake City Fire Department ladder truck, officers took Maciel, 62, into custody.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe Maciel caused several thousand dollars worth of damage while illegally accessing the business to steal copper wire,” the police statement says.

Officers booked Maciel into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on on suspicion of felony counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and a misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools.