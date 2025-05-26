SLCPD arrests man for child kidnapping, violation of protective orders after custody awarded to their mother

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A man arrested earlier in May for alleged property damage related to domestic violence has now been jailed for investigation of two counts of first-degree felony child kidnapping.

Kenneth Tutstone, 49, was arrested again Saturday for the alleged kidnapping, along with three counts of violating a protective order, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake City police were dispatched just before midnight on Friday.

"The complainant/victim stated that (Tutstone) was previously charged with domestic violence for property damage in the presence of two children, and that (he) was not supposed to have contact with the two children," Tutstone's arrest documents say.

"The caller further explained that (Tutstone) had intercepted her and the children before she could take the children back to their mother in another state."

The SLCPD officer called the children's mother, who confirmed the complainant was acting "in loco parentis," in place of a parent.

Police searched their database, and learned that on May 15, Tutstone had been arrested for investigation of property damage, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor, after a witness said Tutstone threw a rock through a window.

Three protective orders had been put in place, naming the children and the complainant. Tutstone's jail release agreement stated he must commit no crimes and respect orders in place, among other requirements.

Tutstone was booked back into the Salt Lake County jail on Saturday. He remained in custody as of Sunday.