SLCPD arrests man who crashed vehicle stolen from Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 26-year-old man Monday after he allegedly crashed an SUV that was reported stolen out of Farmington earlier in the day.

The investigation began at 8:19 a.m. in the area of 1000 W. North Temple. A nearby SLCPD officer was patrolling the “focus area,” identified by police as an area in need of crime reduction.

The officer noticed an SUV surrounded by several people in the parking lot of a local business. As the officer approached, people nearby began to walk away from the SUV, according to a statement issued by the SLCPD.

“The driver of the SUV left the business and drove away at a high speed,” the statement says. “The officer started searching the area. While looking around the neighborhood, the officer found the SUV at 1000 West North Temple. The SUV had crashed into a traffic light and the driver’s side airbag deployed.”

The driver, later identified as Johnny Quintana, ran from the area, the police statement says. A witness directed police to Quintana’s location, and he was placed under arrest.

Quintana, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license, was checked out for minor injuries suffered during the crash. After he was medically cleared, Quintana was arrested on suspicion of:

Theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Accident involving property damage, duty of operator, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Improper left/right turn, an infraction

Quintana was later released on conditions including he agree to appear at required court proceedings and promise not to commit any criminal offenses.