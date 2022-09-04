SLCPD homicide detectives arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man outside a sneaker convention Saturday at the Salt Palace.

Suspect Deng Buk, 22, will be booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, the statement says.

“There are still other people wanted as part of this investigation, including the shooter,” it says.

Detectives confirmed the victim, 41-year-old Deliford Knight, flew with friends from Florida to Salt Lake City to attend the traveling convention, Sneaker Con.

“According to information provided to detectives, Knight and his friends have traveled to similar conventions in different states where they engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money,” the Salt Lake City Police statement says.

“It is alleged one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry. The suspects followed Knight out onto West Temple. While on West Temple, Buk and the other suspects started fighting with Knight and tried to get back the lost money,” the statement says.

“At some point, a person with Buk took out a gun and shot Knight. It is further alleged the shooter and another suspect took items out of Knight’s pockets, including a cell phone and cash. The suspects all left the area.”

Police were summoned on a shots fired call at 3:19 p.m. They responded to an unrelated address before being redirected to the shooting scene.

Knight was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The SLCPD statement does not reveal what led officers to Buk’s location.

“With the assistance of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team, detectives with the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad arrested Deng Buk while executing a court-authorized search warrant in Salt Lake City.

“Buk will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

“Detectives continue to ask anyone with information about this case to call 801-799-3000.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as court documents reveal details.