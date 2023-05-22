SLCPD arrests suspect, recovers stolen gun and truck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers on Thursday arrested a man found with a stolen truck and gun, the police public relations department said in a news release issued Monday.

Suspect Pesa Vaka, 28, was arrested on a single count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

“This investigation started at 12:45 a.m. on (Thursday), May 18, 2023, when officers took a report of a stolen truck from a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road,” the SLCPD P.R. release says. “While speaking with the truck owner, officers learned he left a gun inside of the truck.”

At about noon, officers patrolling near 1000 S. Gladiola St. spotted the truck, the police statement says. The gun was not immediately found. Officers learned of a trailer belonging to Vaka.

“After getting Vaka’s consent to search the trailer, detectives went inside and recovered the stolen gun. Vaka is on probation for a felony and therefore is restricted from possessing a gun.”

Vaka directed officers where to find the gun, inside his backpack, his charging documents say.

Detectives booked Vaka into the Salt Lake County jail. The police statement says Vaka was also charged on “multiple active felony warrants.”

The suspect was ordered to be held without bail.

The SLCPD public relations department asked vehicle and gun owners to take precautions.

“The SLCPD would like to remind community members to never leave vehicles unlocked and to secure any valuables, especially firearms in locked containers. Write down or take a photo of the serial number and keep it in a safe place in case it does get stolen.”