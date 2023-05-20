SLCPD arrests teen after theft of rental car at Salt Lake City International Airport; release 3 other juveniles to parents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 15-year-old girl after midnight Saturday morning, and held three other youths for release to their parents.

The investigation started at 12:19 a.m. on Saturday “when officers assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division learned that four teenagers had just stolen a Nissan Altima owned by a rental car company.

“During the investigation, officers learned the teens, after stealing the Nissan, tried putting traffic cones over the tire shredders so they could leave the garage,” says a news release issued by the SLCPD. “However, the tire shredders worked as designed and immediately deflated the tires.”

Officers believe the four teens got out of the Nissan and attempt to steal another rental car, “However, as a car drove by, the teens ran away and tried jumping over a fence. Officers safely contacted all four teens and stopped them.”

Investigators learned several of the teens consumed alcohol and marijuana, the police statement says.

“Officers found multiple sets of rental keys in the possession of the suspects during the time of arrest. During the investigation, officers learned the teens got to the airport by taking public transportation.”

Officers released siblings who are 13 and 15 to their parents, and a third suspect, 15, to her mother.

“Officers booked the fourth suspect, who is 15, into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center. Criminal charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, are expected.”

No additional information about the suspects will be released due to their juvenile status.