SLCPD asking for tips after downtown homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3. 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad is seeking information and tips as they investigate a homicide in downtown.

Police were alerted at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday about a person found unresponsive inside of A Place for Your Stuff, at 502 W. 300 South. This location is also commonly referred to by some in the community as the “TSP” (Temporary Storage Place).

Officers arrived and determined the person was dead.

“Because of the circumstances surrounding the situation, the on-duty watch commander requested help from detectives assigned to the Homicide Squad and Crime Lab Technicians,” the statement said. It did not disclose the circumstances.

“Detectives will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s identity, cause of death, and make next of kin notifications,” says a statement issued by the Salt Lake City Police public relations department.

“No arrests have been made, but based on the preliminary information there does not appear to be an imminent danger to the community.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-1636.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2024 in Salt Lake City. In 2023, the homicide total for the city was 16, the SLCPD statement says.