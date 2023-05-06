SLCPD asks public for information after building, cars vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for help determining who is responsible for spray painting the wall of the Utah Dog Park Airport at 1977 W. North Temple St. and several cars parked along the road to the east.

Red spray paint was used to replicate what appears to be a no parking sign, with the letter “P” in a circle with a line going through the letter.

The investigation started around 7 a.m. Saturday when employees at the Utah Dog Park Airport called dispatch to report the crime.

“Today, employees of the business spent much of the day removing the paint from the glass doors,” says a statement issued by the SLCPD. “The motive is not known.”

Photo Salt Lake City Police

Officers checked the area but did not find the suspect.

Investigators believe the vandalism was done between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“At this point, it appears this was the only area vandalized in the neighborhood. However, if community members find additional vandalism in the area that matches the photos below, they should call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.”