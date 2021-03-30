SLCPD asks public’s help finding missing 10-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, MARCH 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Dieudonne Legoto was last Monday about 4 p.m.

Dieudonne was wearing blue tennis shoes, black pants and a red hoodie with a shark’s mouth around the hood.

According to a police statement posted on Twitter, the child was “riding a blue scooter.”

No other information was released.

Anyone who knows of the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-79-3000. Reference Case 21-5094.