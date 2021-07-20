SLCPD asks public’s help finding missing 91-year-old woman

Gephardt Daily Staff
Missing Woman
Joyle Gaumand, 91, was last seen at 76 South 500 East Monday, June 19, 2021. Photo/ SLCPD/Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing 91-year-old woman last seen Monday near downtown SLC.

Joyle Gaumond was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. near 76 South 500 East, according to a tweet by SLCPD.

She is described as a white female with gray hair.

Police say Gaumond has been diagnosed with dementia. They say she uses a walker, which she left behind.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-127562, police said.

