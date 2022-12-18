SLCPD: Assault suspect in custody after search of Rose Park neighborhood; gun still missing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After a multi-hour search in the Rose Park neighborhood, Salt Lake City police have taken an assault suspect into custody.

The investigation started at 11:17 a.m. Sunday after dispatch received information about gunfire shooting near 1000 N. American Beauty Dr.

Responding officers were told the male suspect continued shooting in the direction of a community member, a police statement says. The male victim was not hit by the shots fired, and no other injuries were reported, police say.

The SLCPD restricted access from 1200 West to American Beauty Drive and 1000 North to 800 North due to safety concerns. People in the area were asked to remain indoors and report anything suspicious.

Officers along with the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team conducted an extensive search of the neighborhood for the suspect. Also involved in the search were SLCPD drones, K-9s and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, “officers safely located the suspect in the area of 1100 W. Talisman Drive and arrested him,” the police statement says. “The relationship to the victim of the aggravated assault and suspect is unknown right now.”

The gun was not located, and police are asking area residents who see the weapon to call police and not touch the gun.

Charges to be filed against the suspect are being determined.