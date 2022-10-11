SLCPD at scene of shooting in Ballpark neighborhood; victim critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have responded to the scene of a shooting with critical injuries Tuesday morning.

According to early reports, not confirmed by police, the victim was shot in the head.

Detective Jason Nielsen, Salt Lake City Police Department, did confirm the victim is a man in his 30s.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m., Nielsen told Gephardt Daily. The shooting scene was the Wasatch Inn, at 1416 S. State St.

“Our officers responded to the area and they were able to locate a man in his 30s that had life threatening injuries, which resulted from the shooting,” Nielsen said.

Officers began life-saving attempts until Gold Cross ambulance crews arrived and took over. The man was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, Nielsen said.

“This we believe it’s an isolated incident at this time. There was an argument between the two people that led up to the shooting.”

Police have not yet confirmed whether the victim and shooter were known to each other, Nielsen said.

“We’re asking anybody that happens to be in the area, if they notice anything unusual suspicious, like a gun or casings or anything that might related to shooting, that they give us a call.” The number is 801-799-3000.

Nielsen said there’s a crime lab on the scene, and the SLCPD homicide unit is at the scene to take over the investigation “just because of the level of injuries to the victim.”

The SLCPD is asking drivers and the general public to stay away from the scene, at 1416 S. State St., during the investigation.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will report additional news as the story develops.