SLCPD bike squad seizes firearms, makes arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s bike squad, assigned to the Liberty Patrol Division, has seized four firearms, including a loaded rifle, in three days.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department remains focused on disrupting the flow of illegally possessed firearms,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a released statement.

“With each seizure, we are sending a clear message that illegally possessed firearms will not be tolerated in our city.”

On Sunday, June 11, as part of an enhanced patrol operation targeting violent crime around 60 W. Market St., the downtown entertainment district, officers stopped to talk with several people inside a car parked in a nearby parking lot. Officers saw someone in the car throw an empty beer can from the car.

Officers continued to watch the car and observed people drinking alcohol inside the car, the SLCPD public relations statement says. During the investigation, officers saw 21-year-old Robert Rucker in possession of a loaded rifle. Officers arrested Rucker. He faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of marijuana.

The third gun recovery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday of this week. The SLCPD’s Liberty Bike Squad stopped a car near 1300 S. Main St., in the City’s Ballpark neighborhood. During the investigation officers found the passenger, 39-year-old Ryan Griffin, had active felony warrants.

Griffin attempted to flee and was arrested, the SLCPD statement says. Officers found a small, loaded handgun inside the car. Griffin was charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, failure to stop at the command of an officer, and resisting arrest, the SLCPD statement says.

The fourth gun recovered happened at 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when the SLCPD’s Liberty Bike Squad contacted several people inside a parked car near 1500 South and Main Street, also in the Ballpark neighborhood

When officers ran the car’s information, they found it listed as being the suspect vehicle in a catalytic converter theft case.

The officers could see drug paraphernalia in the open. When they detained the people inside the car, they found that one of them had an outstanding warrant. Ashley Cooledge, 36, was arrested for her outstanding warrant.

Officers searched the car and found a black handgun inside the car. Officers also found two cut catalytic converters inside the car. Additional charges are being considered in the case.