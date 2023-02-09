SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets.

Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads.

“In total, officers confiscated 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash,” an SLCPD statement says.

Bike officers focused their efforts in three areas including North Temple between 800 West and 2000 West (Pioneer Patrol Division), 600 South near 200 West (Central Patrol Division), and 2100 South to 1300 South between State Street and West Temple (Liberty Patrol Division).

Officers also made more than 10 contacts with community members to continue building relationships with neighbors.

Suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. SLCPD shared the details below, in their own words.

Incident 1: This investigation started at 9:20 a.m. when officers near 900 W. 230 North saw 39-year-old Kelvin Ramirez make a drug transaction with another person. Officers stopped Ramirez and found over 100 suspected fentanyl pills, heroin, and cocaine.

Officers booked Ramirez into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Incident 2: This investigation started at 10:35 a.m. when officers saw a suspicious car with no license plates near 176 West 600 South. Officers stopped the car and learned the driver, 29-year-old Zerina Besic, had outstanding warrants for her arrest. Besic lied to officers and gave a false name.

Officers booked Besic into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the outstanding warrants.

Incident 3: This investigation started at 11:30 a.m. when officers near 950 W. Folsom Ave. watched 39-year-old Duval Hernandez-Avila sell drugs to another person. Officers stopped Hernandez-Avila and found approximately 20 suspected fentanyl pills.

Officers booked Hernandez-Avila into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Incident 4: This investigation started at 11:50 a.m. when officers near 900 W. North Temple watched 60-year-old Gabriel Schiavone sell drugs to another person. Officers stopped Schiavone and recovered six individually packaged bags of methamphetamine.

Officers booked Schiavone into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Incident 5: This investigation started at 4:41 p.m. when officers near 1537 S. Main spotted 43-year-old Jose Nunez-Marcano. Officers knew Nunez-Marcano had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers safely took Nunez-Marcano into custody and recovered several small bags of individually wrapped heroin. Officers took Nunez-Marcano to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Justice, and warrants.

In addition to the five arrests, SLCPD patrol officers arrested approximately eight other people on drug-related charges on Tuesday separate to the operation. Additional arrests may become known to the department as reports from the graveyard shift are completed.