SLCPD body cam video released in Oct. 8 fatal chase of shooting suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Wednesday released the body-worn camera video of three officers who pursued a shooting suspect, the chase ending in a fatal crash.

Because of the death, Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol was invoked and the three officers involved in the Oct. 8 incident were placed on paid administrative leave, since returned to duty, according to SLCPD’s press release Wednesday accompanying the videos.

“There is no evidence or information to suggest that any SLCPD officer involved with this pursuit discharged their firearm or used any pursuit intervention tactics, such as a ‘PIT maneuver’ or ‘stop sticks,'” according to the release. The incident however is still being investigated by OICI Protocol Team #3, of West Valley City PD, the release states, and an administrative investigation will also be conducted by the SLCPD Internal Affairs Unit. Events began just after midnight with officers responding to calls of noise complaints and shots fired in the area of 800 South Edison Street and 923 South State Street, the latter where officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. A car was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and the pursuit began. It ended within a few minutes at 1100 East 900 South, the suspect vehicle rolling during a turn and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

“Officers found the driver and 21-year-old Douglas Rodriguez inside the car,” police said. The 20-year-old driver was transported to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries, later charged with manslaughter, as Rodriguez died on scene.

In the three videos, all between five and six minutes long, the three officers are seen carefully approaching the crashed vehicle with guns drawn. No shots are fired and the officers are heard trying to communicate with those in the crashed vehicle.