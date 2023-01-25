SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street.

The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to the foothills near 1100 N. Beck Street.

“Due to the rugged terrain, officers used a department drone and found a person inside an old limestone kiln,” says a statement released by the SLCPD. “Officers hiked up to the kiln and found the individual dead.

“The circumstances of how the person got into the kiln are unknown, but officers believe the person was likely living on the hillside.”

Based on the preliminary information, “officers do not consider the death to be suspicious.”

“The Salt Lake City Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team responded to help recover the body off the mountainside.”

No details were released about the condition of the remains.

Information about the person will not be available until next of kin notifications are made, the police statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have an update when information becomes available.