SLCPD: Bonneville Elementary defaced with racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic graffiti

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating criminal mischief and a possible hate crime discovered Sunday at Bonneville Elementary School.

The investigation started at 11:22 a.m. Sunday after a community member alerted police to “finding hate speech sprayed on the property of Bonneville Elementary,” at 1145 S. 1900 East, an SLCPD statement says.

“Officers responded and found several instances of hate speech sprayed in red and purple paint and white chalk. The criminal mischief included racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic hate speech. Additionally, officers found hate speech directed at people living with physical disabilities.”

Officers are working with the school district to review surveillance footage from the school which may help with the investigation, the news release says.

“Because the suspect or suspects used hate speech during and in the furtherance of the criminal mischief, this case will be referred to SLCPD detectives as a potential hate crime.”

Photo Salt Lake City Police

The criminal mischief is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

“Community members living around the school are asked to check their home security systems to see if they recorded any suspicious activity occurring,” the police statement says. “The Salt Lake City Police Department acknowledges the Salt Lake School District for their full cooperation with this investigation.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-282047.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors. The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and detectives and works with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes, and works to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community, the SLCPD statement says.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

“If you are the survivor of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered,” it says.

• Call 9-1-1: If the crime is in-progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.

• File a police report by calling 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.

• Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call 801-580-7969 24/7.