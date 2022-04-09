SLCPD brings alleged domestic violence case, SWAT standoff to peaceful conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a domestic violence case which started with an alleged assault and kidnapping outside a Pierpont Avenue club and ended peacefully after an overnight SWAT standoff on West Temple Street.

Police were first called the scene near 140 W. Pierpont Ave. around 1:47 a.m. after SLC911 dispatchers received word “that a 23-year-old man allegedly assaulted and then kidnapped a 22-year-old woman at a club near” there an SLCPD news release said.

Police eventually located the suspect’s vehicle about a mile away at an apartment complex near 180 N. West Temple St., the SLCPD statement says.

“Officers set up a containment area around the apartment and began multiple attempts to communicate with the man and woman. After more than an hour of attempting to communicate, the man and woman would not open the door,” the news release said.

“The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators, the statement said.

At 6:38 a.m. the male suspect surrendered “and officers safely took him into custody,” the SLCPD said.

“The victim along with a young child also peacefully exited the apartment. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with minor injuries. The child was unharmed,” the press release said.

Investigators believe “the suspect and victim are known to each other through a romantic relationship. Detectives with the SLCPD Domestic Violence Squad responded to the scene and will continue with the criminal investigation.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department included a statement reminding the community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.

“Anyone who is a survivor of domestic violence can call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”

Police say the name of the suspect and charges will not be released until after he is booked into jail. No updates on this case are expected over the weekend.