SLCPD bust on Jordan River Trail yields fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police busted a carful of alleged drug dealers early Friday morning along the Jordan River.

Investigation began after midnight when two officers with the Pioneer Patrol Division’s Bike Squad saw a group of people illegally trespassing on the Jordan River Trail near 1240 W. North Temple, according to a departmental press release online. Events eventually led to a traffic stop.

“Officers found 231 fentanyl pills, more than $2,000 in cash, nearly two grams of marijuana, and nearly three grams of cocaine,” says a statement issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Everyone in the car was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Although an estimate of the street values was not provided, depending on purity and demand, 231 fentanyl can have a street value of $2,400 or more according to various websites, including the DEA. Identities of the suspects, the release said, were not immediately available.

“Fentanyl trafficking continues to be a major concern for the Salt Lake City Police Department and law enforcement throughout the country due to its high potency,” according to the release.

SLCPD is part of a newly created taskforce to combat the opioid epidemic in Utah. According to the DEA, fentanyl has saturated the drug market in Utah, the release said. “It is cheaper, more potent, and more widely available than ever before.”

In October 2023, the Pioneer Patrol Division began increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail and in communities along the trail to address and prevent criminal activity, police said. In addition to the daily patrols, the SLCPD will continue to conduct multi-jurisdictional drug reduction operations.

“Recognizing these issues required a multi-disciplinary approach, the SLCPD began coordinating with city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail.” Weekly strategy meetings with law enforcement and other stakeholders continue.