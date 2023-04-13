SLCPD buying new armored vehicles for SWAT responses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is buying the police department a new armored vehicle for SWAT and other needs.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is notifying the public of its intent to purchase a specialized armored vehicle designed to transport members and equipment of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team,” the department announced Wednesday in a press release.

The vehicle will be purchased through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Controlled Equipment program. The estimated cost will be $400,000.

“The vehicle the department intends to purchase is an armored vehicle manufactured on a Ford F550 chassis. This vehicle is built for law enforcement purposes to include protecting officers from known high-risk situations. “The vehicle will be used for disaster-related emergencies, active shooter situations, hostage and/or search and rescue situations, and anti-terrorism preparedness, protection, prevention, response, recovery, or relief.”

The department said it “will, or has, implement(ed) policies and procedures regarding the training, inventorying, record retention, and use of controlled equipment in accordance with federal guidelines.”

This new SWAT vehicle will replace the department’s “MRAP,” which will be reacquired by the federal government.

“Members of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team who are designated as operators for the new vehicle will receive the required training to ensure the safety of themselves, passengers, community members and the vehicle itself,” the news release says.

In Utah, SLCPD said, the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake City, Davis County Sheriff, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Tooele County, and Ogden City have similar specialized SWAT vehicles.