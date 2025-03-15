SLCPD cancels AMBER Alert following updated custodial information

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy issued early Saturday morning.

“During the initial investigation, SLCPD officers gathered enough information to meet the criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert,” an SLCPD update said.

“Given the potential danger and information provided by family members, officers acted quickly to issue the alert for the welfare of both the child and mother.”

Around 2:53 a.m., a caseworker called SLC911 and told dispatchers the mother identified in the AMBER Alert was allowed to have custody of the child.

“SLCPD officers immediately worked to confirm this information, which was later verified as correct,” according to the SLCPD update.

“Investigators and the caseworker eventually spoke with the mother and confirmed she and her child were safe.”

According to police, “officers did not have access to the updated custodial information and information from family members was incomplete or not accurately portrayed to officers.”

Based on the facts available, SLCPD officers followed policy and procedures for a missing and possibly endangered child.