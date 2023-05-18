SLCPD charges woman for obstruction of justice after April stabbing death outside nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested an 18-year-old woman and charged her with obstruction of justice in connection with an April 30 fatal stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City.

The woman charged today with obstruction is 18-year-old Magaly De Jesus Bravo.

“Initially, detectives identified Bravo as a witness in the stabbing,” says a statement released by SLCPD. “When detectives spoke with Bravo, she is accused of giving a misleading statement to detectives to either hamper or obstruct the investigation. Detectives booked Bravo into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one felony count of obstruction of justice.”

At 2:41 a.m. on the Sunday of the stabbing, dispatch received a call about a stabbing near 32 E. Exchange Place. Officers arrived to find potential witnesses rushing away from the area and 28-year-old Oscar Vera on the ground with a critical stab wound. He later died at the hospital. A GoFundMe account reportedly established to raise funeral costs gives Oscar’s full name as Oscar Vera Reyes.

Police asked again that anyone who has information, including video, photos, or who has seen social media posts related to the stabbing, please call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.