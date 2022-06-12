SLCPD Chief Brown shares photos of guns from buyback event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown paused during his department’s gun buyback event Sunday to share photos of some of the weapons turned in.

“Four of the firearms turned in today were previously reported as stolen!,” Brown wrote on Twitter during the event.

At least one person couldn’t want for the event to being at 11 a.m.

“Our gun buy-back event hasn’t even started and yet this morning, a community member approached officers in downtown and handed over a fully loaded gun!,” Brown tweeted at 10:06 a.m. Sunday.

“This is exactly what this turn-in program is for: getting guns off our streets!”

The offer made to the public was this: The first 200 people to turn in guns, no questions asked, would receive $50 gift certificates. For people turning in assault weapons, the gift card would be fore $100.

Brown has not posted total numbers of guns taken in, and the event, at the Public Safety Building, ended at 3 p.m. Gephardt Daily will have those numbers when they are released.