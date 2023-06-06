SLCPD Chief Mike Brown decries multiple shootings in downtown club district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said his officers will be monitoring the area of 60 W. Market St. more closely after four gunfire incidents, one fatal, occurred over the weekend and Monday morning.

“The gun violence we saw in a small section of downtown this weekend is not acceptable,” he told reporters at a news conference Monday. “We will not allow gun violence to escalate and plague our city. Our police officers and detectives will continue their pursuit to find those responsible and to hold them accountable.”

All the incidents happened in or near what has been called the downtown club district, where venues are open late and alcohol is available.

The first, on Saturday, was a non-injury shooting near 60 W. Market St. At about 3:33 a.m., gunfire went over officers’ heads. Bullet-impact damage was discovered at the Orrin G. Hatch federal courthouse. A 19-year-old suspect was arrested.

“On Saturday morning, our central bike officers were proactively patrolling a parking lot near number 60 W. Market Street,” Brown said. “

While they were there, they heard a volley of gunfire. Several of the bullets flew over the officers. At least one of those bullets hit a sign just above them.

“The reckless disregard as someone openly shoots into a crowded space not only is dangerous to innocent lives, but also poses an immediate threat to our police officers. I’m proud of the bravery of our police officers who found themselves in a dangerous and chaotic situation.”

Next came a fatal shooting early Sunday near the same address. It was reported at 4:04 a.m. by multiple calls to dispatch. One or more suspects reportedly left the scene in a car.

“Officers got on scene within a minute of the first time on one call and found a 22-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound,” Brown said. “Despite life saving efforts from our officers, paramedics and firefighters, the man died on scene.

“Our homicide detectives have been working this case nonstop. But they ran it or they’re running into roadblocks. They’re getting little cooperation from the people who witnessed the shooting. Let me reiterate that there are people who know who the shooter is, and they are not coming forward, either because they are scared or because they’re intentionally trying to hinder this case.

“As we have done in other cases, we will go after those people. They will be charged with obstruction of justice. We will not let fear or intimidation silence witnesses. If you have information about this shooting or any other felony case, please call our non emergency number at 801-799-3000 or in an emergency 911.”

The third incident happened at about 11: 30 p.m. Sunday, when officers working near 300 S. Main St. heard gunshots to their west, Brown said.

“Officers checked the area and saw a car leaving a parking lot near number 60 W. Market St. When officers safely stopped a car, they found to spent shotgun shells and a shotgun inside the car. Some of the people inside that car were family members of the 22-year-old homicide victim.”

Then, about an hour later, at 12:30 a.m. Monday, a male victim was shot in the hand near 300 S. Main St. The 27-year-old victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening, Brown said.

“Today, we’re looking for two suspects who left the area after the shooting in a car. Anyone who has information on the case should call in even if you think it’s insignificant.

“We are doing everything we can to try to ensure the safety of those who live work and visit around number 60 W. Market St. and throughout the downtown area.”

Brown said “the gun violence we saw this weekend all appears to be isolated. These were not random shootings. But we certainly understand the fear they instill.”

He said police are working with business owners, property owners and event organizers.

“We have and will continue to increase our footprint in and around number 60 W. Market Street to have more police officers on scene and to have those officers patrolled later into the night and early mornings. Our goal is hopefully prevent crimes. But unfortunately there are people who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of our officers and our community.

“These are people who are willing to pull out guns to resolve conflict. Instead of walking away. They let a dangerous and deadly recipe of tempers, alcohol, drugs and guns take over. The solution to reducing the violence that’s happening along Market Street in the nearby parking lot is a collaborative effort that involves not only the police department, but many other city departments, prosecutors and state agencies.”

Brown said crime, overall, is down 16% in Salt Lake City.

“What happened this weekend does not does not represent our district in this city or downtown.”

Brown thanked his officers and detectives, and pointed out the weekends Pride Festival as a positive event in the community.

“We will work together with our community to create a safer and more compassionate city for everyone,” Brown said.

“I think everyone’s got a stake in this bet. I mean, it’s the police department. It’s the fire department. It’s the property owners. It’s the parking lot owners. It’s it’s the event organizers. It’s all of us. It’s our community. At some point, we need to stand up and say enough is enough. We’re not going to tolerate that in Salt Lake City.”