SLCPD, community donors fund ‘Pay it Forward’ event to benefit 30 elementary school students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police hosted their fifth annual Police Pay-it-Forward Back-to-School event this weekend.

Working with the Salt Lake City School District, 30 students from Rose Park Elementary and Backman Elementary were selected to connect with police officers to shop for school supplies and clothing.

Salt Lake City schools identified the children as those who would benefit from the experience.

“Our Pay-it-Forward events are the largest events we hold and our officers always look forward to participating in them,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

“These events are always so fun. We are grateful for the partnership with the Salt Lake City School District to connect and build positive relationships with the future of our communities. These small moments between our officers and children strengthen trust and make memories to last a lifetime.”

Children arrived in a school bus, and were paired up with officers. They ate a breakfast donated by the Sugarhouse Chick-fil-A. Before heading into Target for their shopping spree, the children received a backpack filled with school supplies, donated by Essendant.

The SLCPD Police Pay-it-Forward program provides school-aged children with the opportunity to partner with a police officer to shop for school supplies in August and holiday gifts in December, and SLCPD statement says. Funds for the program are collected through donations from the Salt Lake City Police Foundation, SLCPD department members, as well as community organizations and businesses.