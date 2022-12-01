SLCPD confirms victim struck by pickup, killed was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have provided more details on a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 3:31 p.m. in the area of 2100 East and 1300 South. When officers arrived, bystanders were already performing CPR, according to a Salt Lake City Police news release.

A Thursday news release confirmed the deceased victim was an 11-year-old girl. It did not release her name. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of the pickup was turning from 1300 South to 2100 East and “hit the victim while they were in a marked crosswalk.”