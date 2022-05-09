SLCPD: Construction site accident turns fatal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed a fatal construction accident in the area of 2300 North and 2200 West.

The call came in at 3:05 p.m. Monday, the brief SLCPD statement says.

“This matter is being investigated by Utah Occupational Safety and Health (UOSH) as a fatal industrial incident.

“SLCPD has no further information to provide and cannot confirm any other details outside what we just provide in this email.”

According to unconfirmed details from the scene, the male victim fell approximately 30 feet. CPR was attempted, but the man could not be saved.