SLCPD Crime Lab receives national accreditation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Thursday that the SLCPD Crime Lab has received a coveted national accreditation among U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The Certificate of Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17020:2012 through the ANSI National Accreditation Board means that the SLCPD Crime Lab has met or exceeded the accreditation requirements, demonstrating a high standard of excellence in over 160 standards, said a news release from SLCPD. Those standards include the areas of firearms/toolmarks, friction ridge, or fingerprints and Crime Scene Investigation.

“The International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission form the specialized system for worldwide standardization,” the news release said. “ANAB is a recognized provider of ISO/IEC accreditation for crime laboratories.”

The SLCPD Crime Lab started this accreditation process in 2018. In 2019, the SLCPD Crime Lab partnered with the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors through the ASCLD Accreditation Initiative to undergo a rigorous process to prepare for its accreditation assessment.

“Achieving this accreditation should give our community the confidence that the procedures used to examine every item inspected by the Salt Lake City Police Department Crime Lab meet the highest of international standards and represent their commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” the SLCPD news release said.