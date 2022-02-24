SLCPD arrests suspect for alleged obstruction of justice in woman’s 2019 homicide case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a woman for obstruction of justice in connection with the 2019 murder of Kathryn Blaire Leavitt, 27.

Leavitt was mortally wounded after being shot July 27 inside a residence at the Apartments on the Green at 1211 N. Redwood Road.

According to a SLCPD news release, investigators learned Lachelle Fiefia, 36, was one of the people allegedly present at Leavitt’s apartment the night she was fatally wounded.

Police say after the shooting, “Fiefia willingly drove two of the men involved in the homicide to Oakland, California, despite knowing they had been involved in Ms. Levitt’s murder.”

SLCPD investigators announced on Feb. 15, 2022 they had identified six suspects connected to the case, including Fiefia, and asked for the public’s help in locating them.

Fiefia was to be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of felony obstruction of justice, according to the SLCPD press release.

The original investigation began when SLCPD officers responded to the Redwood Rd. apartment complex on a burglary call.

“Upon arrival, they found Miss Leavitt was the victim of a gunshot wound, and evacuated her to a nearby hospital, and despite valiant life-saving measures taken by medical personnel, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital,” police said.

Anyone with further information about this case should contact 801-799-3000 and reference the “Blair Leavitt” homicide, SLCPD said.