SLCPD detectives seek tips on Jan. 15 hit and run; family offers $2.5K reward for info leading to conviction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police detectives are seeking the community’s help to locate the driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed 31-year-old Brandon Maher.

This investigation started at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when dispatch was alerted to a person on the ground on 700 East near 500 South.

Community members and the Salt Lake City Fire Department provided life-saving aid but Maher died on scene.

The investigation shows a dark-colored truck traveling southbound on 700 East ran the red light at 500 South and hit Maher in a crosswalk. The driver of the truck did not stop.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage.

Family members of Maher are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution and conviction of the person responsible, the police statement says.

Anyone with information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-10220.