SLCPD: Driver, 24, arrested after doing drunken ‘donuts’ in Sam’s Club parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk and possessed a firearm illegally.

Cody James Browe was arrested at about 7 a.m. Saturday for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, a second-degree felony

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock system, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

As always, charges will be determined by the County Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a “call regarding a reckless driver doing donuts in the Sam’s Club (SLC) Parking lot,” Browe’s affidavit says. Officers arrived to find him in a corner of the lot, “slumped over the driver seat” of a gray/silver Mustang.

“I made contact and immediately smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol from the cracked window,” says the affidavit, filed by an SLCPD officer. “I saw that (Browe) had large red circles around his eyes, eyes were glazed, watery and glassy — speech was slurred.

“(Browe) stepped out of the vehicle as instructed. I saw other obvious signs of impairment and intoxication. I conducted standardized field sobriety tests. I determined that (he) was impaired.”

Browe “admitted to drinking and doing ‘donuts’ earlier,” the affidavit says.

A search of the vehicle turned up a “large bottle of vodka (mostly consumed), and a firearm.”

A records search determined that Browe was restricted from possessing a gun, was on probation, and is required to have an interlock system installed in his vehicle, which he did not, the police statement says.

A breath test at the police station also determined Browe’s level to be 0.0203, the affidavit says.

After the initial investigation, Browe was released without bail on conditions including he return for court proceedings and refrain from commiting crimes.