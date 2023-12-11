SLCPD: Driver arrested after kicking man out of his vehicle, nearly running him over, destroying property

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a man who had a breathing machine.

Shayne Keith Steele “got into a heated argument with victim,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Victim is a 56-year-old male with an oxygen breathing machine.”

The court document says Steele “kicked the victim out of his vehicle,” then “backed out of a parking spot, nearly striking the victim.”

Steele “then drove forward, nearly striking the victim for a second time. (Steele) admitted he intentionally drove over victim’s property with his vehicle,” the statement says, without specifying the exact nature of the property and whether it was the aforementioned breathing machine.

Steele “thought the victim intentionally damaged (Steele’s) vehicle with property (drummer seat),” the SLCPD affidavit says.

A security guard witnessed the incident and provided a security video of the incident, the statement says.

Steele was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and property damage/destruction of item valued at more than $500. He was ordered held without bail.