SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says.

The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler.

On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad requested help locating Woehler, who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case, the department says.

Detectives went to Woehler’s last known address in the 4400 west block of Sun Drive in Kearns, and began watching the house to see if Woehler was home.

“While watching the house, detectives saw Woehler leave on a motorcycle,” an SLCPD statement says. “He drove the motorcycle in a reckless manner to spot anyone following him.”

Detectives continued watching the house and Woehler later returned. Members of the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team approached the house and knocked on the door and made multiple attempts to communicate with Woehler.

“Due to the circumstances, the on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators,” the police statement says.

“Detectives learned Woehler barricaded himself inside the home and initially refused commands to exit.”

“Woehler eventually came out of the home without further incident. Detectives transported him to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.”