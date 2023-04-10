SLCPD: Glock 19, drugs confiscated after impaired diver crashes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department seized a Glock 19, more than 100 grams of marijuana, and 32 grams of “magic” mushrooms as part of an impaired driving investigation.

The investigation started at 9:46 a.m. Saturday when officers with the Salt Lake City Police department’s Pioneer Patrol Division responded to a call involving a suspicious car near 1020 N. American Beauty Drive, says a news release from SLCPD. That’s in Rose Park neighborhood,

When officers arrived, they quickly recognized the suspect, Leonardo Gonzalez-Bernal, appeared to be impaired. Officers noticed Gonzalez-Bernal’s car hit a curb and the front right tire was almost broken off.

Officer found Gonzalez-Bernal unresponsive in the driver’s seat with the car running. Officers claimed they could smell marijuana and alcohol coming from within the car. Paramedics and firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to check on Gonzalez-Bernal.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

During an inventory of the car, officers found a Glock 19 inside Gonzalez-Bernal’s car, the news release says. Additionally, officers say they found 109 grams of packaged marijuana, 57 grams of marijuana vape cartridges, 32 grams of mushrooms, and two scales.

Officers booked Gonzalez-Bernal into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of impaired driving, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.